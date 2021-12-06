Absci (NASDAQ:ABSI) and iSpecimen (NASDAQ:ISPC) Head-To-Head Survey

Absci (NASDAQ:ABSI) and iSpecimen (NASDAQ:ISPC) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability and earnings.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Get Absci alerts:

27.3% of Absci shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 16.2% of iSpecimen shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Absci and iSpecimen, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Absci 1 3 2 0 2.17 iSpecimen 0 0 0 0 N/A

Absci currently has a consensus price target of $26.00, suggesting a potential upside of 163.69%. Given Absci’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Absci is more favorable than iSpecimen.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Absci and iSpecimen’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Absci $4.78 million 190.99 -$14.35 million N/A N/A iSpecimen $8.18 million 11.33 -$4.65 million N/A N/A

iSpecimen has higher revenue and earnings than Absci.

Profitability

This table compares Absci and iSpecimen’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Absci -1,332.67% -263.71% -19.65% iSpecimen N/A N/A N/A

Summary

iSpecimen beats Absci on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Absci Company Profile

Absci Corporation is the AI-powered synthetic biology company unlocking the potential of proteins as the next generation of therapeutics. The company’s Creation(TM) Platform involved in discovery of novel biotherapeutic drug candidates and generation of the cell lines to manufacture them in a single efficient process. Absci Corporation is based in VANCOUVER, Wash.

iSpecimen Company Profile

iSpecimen, Inc. provides technology that connects life science researchers who need human biofluids, tissues, and living cells for their research with biospecimens available in healthcare provider organizations worldwide. Its cloud-based technology enables researchers to search for specimens and patients across a network of hospitals, labs, biobanks, blood centers, and other healthcare organizations. The company develops and operates iSpecimen Marketplace, a proprietary online marketplace platform that connects medical researchers who need access to subjects, samples, and data with hospitals, laboratories, and other organizations who have access to them. It serves biopharmaceutical companies, in vitro diagnostic companies, and government/academic institutions. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts.

Receive News & Ratings for Absci Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Absci and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.