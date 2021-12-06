Accel Entertainment (NYSE:ACEL) Lifted to “Outperform” at Macquarie

Macquarie upgraded shares of Accel Entertainment (NYSE:ACEL) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report published on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has $17.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $15.00. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on ACEL. TheStreet upgraded shares of Accel Entertainment from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Accel Entertainment from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Accel Entertainment from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the company from $14.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $16.08.

Shares of NYSE:ACEL opened at $12.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a current ratio of 3.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.13. Accel Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $8.82 and a fifty-two week high of $14.10. The firm has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.00 and a beta of 1.19.

Accel Entertainment (NYSE:ACEL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18. Accel Entertainment had a net margin of 3.71% and a return on equity of 33.87%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Accel Entertainment will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director David W. Ruttenberg sold 7,690 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.12, for a total value of $93,202.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Andrew H. Rubenstein sold 5,037 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.10, for a total transaction of $65,984.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 295,697 shares of company stock worth $3,759,515. Insiders own 18.76% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Accel Entertainment by 3,026.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 3,026 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Accel Entertainment by 67.3% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 3,144 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in Accel Entertainment during the 3rd quarter worth about $126,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in Accel Entertainment during the 2nd quarter worth about $126,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Accel Entertainment during the 3rd quarter worth about $143,000. 39.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Accel Entertainment Company Profile

Accel Entertainment, Inc engages in the installation and operation of video gaming terminals in licensed video gaming locations. It also operates stand-alone ATMs in gaming and non-gaming locations. The company was founded by Andrew Rubenstein and Gordon Rubenstein on December 8, 2010 and is headquartered in Burr Ridge, IL.

