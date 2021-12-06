Accel Entertainment (NYSE:ACEL) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Accel Entertainment (NYSE:ACEL) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Accel Entertainment Inc. is a distributed gaming operator primarily in the United States. The company’s business consists of the installation, maintenance and operation of VGTs, redemption devices which disburse winnings and contain ATM functionality, other amusement devices in authorized non-casino locations such as restaurants, bars, taverns, convenience stores, liquor stores, truck stops and grocery stores. Accel Entertainment Inc., formerly known as TPG Pace Holdings Corp., is based in Fort Worth, Texas. “

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. TheStreet raised Accel Entertainment from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Macquarie raised Accel Entertainment from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and raised their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Accel Entertainment from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Accel Entertainment currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $16.08.

Shares of ACEL opened at $12.96 on Friday. Accel Entertainment has a 52-week low of $8.82 and a 52-week high of $14.10. The company has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 54.00 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.13. The company has a quick ratio of 3.03, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89.

Accel Entertainment (NYSE:ACEL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18. Accel Entertainment had a return on equity of 33.87% and a net margin of 3.71%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Accel Entertainment will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Karl Mr. Peterson sold 69,906 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.13, for a total transaction of $847,959.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew H. Rubenstein sold 10,177 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.06, for a total value of $132,911.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 295,697 shares of company stock valued at $3,759,515. Company insiders own 18.76% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Accel Entertainment by 3,026.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 3,026 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Accel Entertainment by 67.3% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 3,144 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Accel Entertainment in the 3rd quarter valued at about $126,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in Accel Entertainment in the 2nd quarter valued at about $126,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Accel Entertainment during the 3rd quarter worth about $143,000. 39.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Accel Entertainment Company Profile

Accel Entertainment, Inc engages in the installation and operation of video gaming terminals in licensed video gaming locations. It also operates stand-alone ATMs in gaming and non-gaming locations. The company was founded by Andrew Rubenstein and Gordon Rubenstein on December 8, 2010 and is headquartered in Burr Ridge, IL.

