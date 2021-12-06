Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ:ARAY) SVP Jesse Chew Sells 6,130 Shares

Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ:ARAY) SVP Jesse Chew sold 6,130 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.59, for a total value of $28,136.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

ARAY opened at $4.86 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $441.87 million, a P/E ratio of -60.75 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.24, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.35. Accuray Incorporated has a 1-year low of $3.46 and a 1-year high of $6.01.

Get Accuray alerts:

Accuray (NASDAQ:ARAY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $107.44 million for the quarter. Accuray had a positive return on equity of 3.19% and a negative net margin of 1.85%. Research analysts expect that Accuray Incorporated will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Accuray from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in Accuray during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Accuray by 211.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,983 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 6,097 shares during the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC acquired a new stake in Accuray during the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in Accuray during the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Plancorp LLC acquired a new stake in Accuray during the 2nd quarter valued at $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.18% of the company’s stock.

Accuray Company Profile

Accuray, Inc is a radiation oncology company. It engages in the development, manufacture and sale of treatment solutions that includes CyberKnife and Tomo Therapy systems, designed to deliver radiosurgery, stereotactic body radiation therapy, intensity modulated radiation therapy, image-guided radiation therapy, and adaptive radiation therapy.

See Also: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Accuray Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accuray and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.