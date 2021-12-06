Aditus Reaches Market Cap of $113,935.43 (ADI)

Aditus (CURRENCY:ADI) traded up 3.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on December 6th. Over the last seven days, Aditus has traded down 1.8% against the US dollar. One Aditus coin can now be bought for $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. Aditus has a total market cap of $113,935.43 and $216,134.00 worth of Aditus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Aditus Coin Profile

Aditus (ADI) is a coin. Its genesis date was November 23rd, 2017. Aditus’ total supply is 750,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 234,110,888 coins. Aditus’ official website is www.aditus.net . Aditus’ official message board is medium.com/aditusnetwork . Aditus’ official Twitter account is @aditusnet and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Aditus is /r/aditus and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Aditus is a decentralised luxury market ecosystem using blockchain technology to facilitate the link between cryptocurrency users and luxury merchants. The Aditus platform has two technical layers: The Reward & Marketing layer, to receive offers and be reward by luxury merchants without a middleman, and the Payment & Transaction layer which allows the users to pay in cryptocurrencies and to receive in fiat or cryptocurrency. The ADI token is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token to be a membership proof, a payment method and reward within the Aditus network. “

Buying and Selling Aditus

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aditus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aditus should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Aditus using one of the exchanges listed above.

