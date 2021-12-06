Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Position Increased by Parkside Investments LLC

Parkside Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 87,054 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,215 shares during the quarter. Advanced Micro Devices comprises 1.7% of Parkside Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Parkside Investments LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $8,314,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 0.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 97,500,198 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $9,158,193,000 after buying an additional 542,195 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 2.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,814,414 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,761,646,000 after purchasing an additional 475,469 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 17.0% in the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 12,858,635 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,207,812,000 after purchasing an additional 1,870,196 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 1.0% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,474,299 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,077,782,000 after purchasing an additional 108,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 6.2% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,884,442 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,022,379,000 after purchasing an additional 638,383 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.06% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 28,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.74, for a total value of $3,469,590.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.72, for a total transaction of $13,215,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,816,603 shares in the company, valued at $297,771,269.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 505,826 shares of company stock valued at $67,899,321. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AMD. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Thursday, November 25th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.00.

Shares of AMD stock traded down $7.39 on Monday, hitting $136.62. The stock had a trading volume of 570,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,972,590. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $72.50 and a twelve month high of $164.46. The firm has a market cap of $164.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.59, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $129.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $107.25.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.06. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 26.72% and a return on equity of 40.18%. The company had revenue of $4.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 54.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

