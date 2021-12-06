AdvisorNet Financial Inc Acquires 2,300 Shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June (NYSEARCA:FJUN)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June (NYSEARCA:FJUN) by 460.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,800 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc owned approximately 0.09% of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June worth $101,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FJUN. Anfield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $144,000. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $201,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $326,000. Finally, 1ST Source Bank bought a new position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $327,000.

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June stock opened at $36.91 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.56. FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June has a fifty-two week low of $33.39 and a fifty-two week high of $37.78.

