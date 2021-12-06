AdvisorNet Financial Inc Decreases Holdings in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc decreased its position in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) by 68.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 687 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,458 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $108,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Global Payments in the second quarter worth $27,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Global Payments in the third quarter worth $57,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global Payments in the second quarter worth $59,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new position in shares of Global Payments in the second quarter worth $76,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global Payments in the second quarter worth $76,000. 86.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on GPN. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Global Payments in a report on Monday, November 8th. Moffett Nathanson reduced their target price on shares of Global Payments from $210.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Global Payments from $185.00 to $151.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. TheStreet cut shares of Global Payments from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of Global Payments from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Global Payments has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $200.65.

NYSE:GPN opened at $120.27 on Monday. Global Payments Inc. has a one year low of $116.75 and a one year high of $220.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market cap of $34.90 billion, a PE ratio of 37.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $142.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $167.04.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.04. Global Payments had a return on equity of 8.08% and a net margin of 11.38%. The firm had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.71 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Global Payments Inc. will post 7.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 16th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.55%.

In other news, Director Kriss Cloninger III purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $137.68 per share, for a total transaction of $137,680.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.44, for a total value of $78,220.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Global Payments Company Profile

Global Payments, Inc engages in the provision of payment technology and software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions and Business & Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment provides payments technology and software solutions to customers globally.

