AdvisorNet Financial Inc Lowers Position in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc cut its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) by 35.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 705 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 391 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $116,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 12.4% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,837,661 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $463,990,000 after acquiring an additional 313,011 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 2.4% in the second quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,933,749 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $316,187,000 after acquiring an additional 44,502 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 1.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,491,991 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $243,386,000 after acquiring an additional 21,604 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA lifted its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 23.7% in the second quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 1,449,274 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $236,971,000 after acquiring an additional 278,013 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sarasin & Partners LLP lifted its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 12.2% in the second quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 1,367,478 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $223,596,000 after acquiring an additional 148,621 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.30% of the company’s stock.

JKHY opened at $154.02 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $11.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $161.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $165.98. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a one year low of $141.65 and a one year high of $179.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The technology company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $488.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $489.98 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 23.13% and a net margin of 17.96%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.19 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio is 42.69%.

JKHY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $162.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Jack Henry & Associates from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Jack Henry & Associates from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Jack Henry & Associates from $192.00 to $174.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Compass Point boosted their target price on Jack Henry & Associates from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Jack Henry & Associates currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $175.44.

About Jack Henry & Associates

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations. It operates through the following segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The Core segment focuses on core information processing platforms to banks and credit unions, which consist of integrated applications required to process deposit, loan, and general ledger transactions, and maintain centralized customer or member information.

