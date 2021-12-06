AdvisorNet Financial Inc Lowers Stock Holdings in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc lowered its stake in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $96,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in Dollar Tree by 70,436.1% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,868,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,916,000 after buying an additional 1,865,851 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 20.6% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 7,545,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $750,736,000 after acquiring an additional 1,288,363 shares in the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Dollar Tree in the 3rd quarter worth about $70,881,000. Equity Investment Corp bought a new position in Dollar Tree in the 2nd quarter worth about $67,171,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Dollar Tree by 147.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,086,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,089,000 after purchasing an additional 648,157 shares during the last quarter. 90.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:DLTR opened at $137.04 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.83 billion, a PE ratio of 23.15, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $113.08 and its 200 day moving average is $103.31. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $84.26 and a fifty-two week high of $149.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.01. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 19.02%. The business had revenue of $6.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.57 EPS for the current year.

Dollar Tree declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, September 29th that permits the company to buyback $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 11.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on DLTR shares. Telsey Advisory Group raised Dollar Tree from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $132.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $97.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Dollar Tree from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $116.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Dollar Tree from $131.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dollar Tree currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $139.47.

In other Dollar Tree news, insider William A. Old, Jr. sold 16,267 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.46, for a total transaction of $2,040,857.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Dollar Tree, Inc owns and operates discount variety stores offering merchandise at the fixed prices. It operates through Dollar Tree and Family Dollar segments. The Dollar Tree segment includes operations under Dollar Tree and Dollar Tree Canada brands, with its distribution centers in the United States and in Canada.

