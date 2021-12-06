AdvisorNet Financial Inc Sells 11,594 Shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc reduced its stake in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT) by 82.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,406 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,594 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF were worth $141,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 7.6% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,475,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,059,000 after acquiring an additional 104,467 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 10.1% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,016,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,320,000 after purchasing an additional 93,606 shares during the last quarter. McCutchen Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 2.0% during the second quarter. McCutchen Group LLC now owns 703,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,049,000 after purchasing an additional 13,613 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 12.4% during the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 657,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,856,000 after purchasing an additional 72,533 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 9.8% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 452,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,378,000 after purchasing an additional 40,419 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF stock opened at $63.13 on Monday. iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF has a fifty-two week low of $46.28 and a fifty-two week high of $65.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $62.26.

