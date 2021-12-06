AdvisorNet Financial Inc Sells 6,318 Shares of DJ Brookfield Global Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:TOLZ)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc lowered its stake in DJ Brookfield Global Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:TOLZ) by 70.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,702 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,318 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in DJ Brookfield Global Infrastructure ETF were worth $122,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

TOLZ stock opened at $45.45 on Monday. DJ Brookfield Global Infrastructure ETF has a twelve month low of $40.51 and a twelve month high of $48.83. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $46.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.76.

Featured Story: How do taxes affect a CDs total return?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TOLZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DJ Brookfield Global Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:TOLZ).

Receive News & Ratings for DJ Brookfield Global Infrastructure ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DJ Brookfield Global Infrastructure ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.