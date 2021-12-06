AECOM (NYSE:ACM) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

AECOM (NYSE:ACM) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.750-$ for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.AECOM also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.200-$3.400 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ACM. Citigroup lifted their price target on AECOM from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Barclays boosted their price objective on AECOM from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AECOM from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $77.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on AECOM from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on AECOM from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $79.71.

Shares of ACM opened at $69.67 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.04 billion, a PE ratio of 59.55, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.48. AECOM has a 12 month low of $46.61 and a 12 month high of $75.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $68.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The construction company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.37 billion. AECOM had a return on equity of 14.55% and a net margin of 1.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that AECOM will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AECOM declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, September 23rd that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the construction company to repurchase up to 10.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other AECOM news, Director Daniel R. Tishman sold 29,792 shares of AECOM stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total transaction of $2,055,648.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in AECOM stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in AECOM (NYSE:ACM) by 16.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 602,897 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 86,352 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.42% of AECOM worth $38,176,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.35% of the company’s stock.

About AECOM

AECOM engages in the design, build, finance, and operation of infrastructure assets for governments, businesses and organizations. It operates through the following segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The Americas segment engages in planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, and construction management services to commercial and government clients in the United States, Canada, and Latin America in major end markets such as transportation, water, government, facilities, environmental, and energy.

