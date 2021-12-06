Aflac (NYSE:AFL) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Aflac (NYSE:AFL) in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a sell rating and a $52.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Aflac from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Aflac from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $53.17.

Get Aflac alerts:

NYSE:AFL opened at $54.28 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $55.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.81, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. Aflac has a 1 year low of $42.73 and a 1 year high of $57.95.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.36 billion. Aflac had a return on equity of 11.81% and a net margin of 18.76%. Aflac’s revenue was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.39 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Aflac will post 5.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 15th. This is an increase from Aflac’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio is 21.43%.

In related news, VP June P. Howard sold 6,840 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.64, for a total transaction of $387,417.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 7,140 shares of company stock worth $403,567 over the last quarter. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aflac by 289.9% in the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,416,000 after purchasing an additional 20,200 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Aflac by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 160,886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,387,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205 shares during the period. Mcdonald Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aflac by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 21,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,127,000 after buying an additional 545 shares during the period. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aflac during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,976,000. Finally, Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Aflac during the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors own 65.80% of the company’s stock.

About Aflac

Aflac, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision financial protection services. It operates through the Aflac Japan and Aflac United States (U.S.) segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

Featured Article: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Receive News & Ratings for Aflac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aflac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.