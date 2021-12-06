Agile Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:AGPYY) Short Interest Up 20.0% in November

Agile Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:AGPYY) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a growth of 20.0% from the October 31st total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 12.0 days.

Shares of AGPYY stock opened at $33.77 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $39.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.87. Agile Group has a 1-year low of $33.69 and a 1-year high of $77.55.

Get Agile Group alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Agile Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th.

Agile Group Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the property development, property management, hotel operation, property investment, environmental protection, and other businesses in the People's Republic of China. As of December 31, 2020, the company had a land bank with a total gross floor area of 53.01 million square meters in 84 cities located in Southern China region, Eastern China region, Western China region, Central China region, Hainan and Yunnan region, Northeast China region, Northern China region, Hong Kong, and internationally.

Recommended Story: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Receive News & Ratings for Agile Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agile Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.