Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) Issues Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.160-$1.180 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.020. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.64 billion-$1.66 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.47 billion.Agilent Technologies also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $4.760-$4.860 EPS.

Shares of A stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $149.44. 6,895 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,631,264. Agilent Technologies has a twelve month low of $112.47 and a twelve month high of $179.57. The firm has a market cap of $45.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $156.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $155.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.22.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The medical research company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 26.71% and a net margin of 19.15%. Agilent Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Agilent Technologies will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. This is a positive change from Agilent Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 3rd. Agilent Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 19.80%.

A has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Agilent Technologies from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Agilent Technologies from $162.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. SVB Leerink increased their target price on Agilent Technologies from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Bank of America increased their target price on Agilent Technologies from $177.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Agilent Technologies from $144.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Agilent Technologies presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $154.71.

In other Agilent Technologies news, SVP Padraig Mcdonnell sold 1,500 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $247,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Rodney Gonsalves sold 669 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.04, for a total transaction of $101,714.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Agilent Technologies stock. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) by 142.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 485 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $72,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Agilent Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of application focused solutions for life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets; Diagnostics and Genomics; and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers application-focused solutions that include instruments and software that enable to identify, quantify, and analyze the physical and biological properties of substances and products, as well as the clinical and life sciences research areas to interrogate samples at the molecular and cellular level.

