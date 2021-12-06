Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $77.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 9.61% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Agree Realty Corp. is a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust which develops, acquires, owns and operates properties which are primarily leased to major national and regional retail companies under net leases. “

ADC has been the topic of several other research reports. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Agree Realty from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Agree Realty in a research note on Friday, September 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Agree Realty presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.28.

ADC traded up $1.40 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $70.25. The company had a trading volume of 17,449 shares, compared to its average volume of 577,891. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51. The company has a market capitalization of $4.90 billion, a PE ratio of 39.91 and a beta of 0.41. Agree Realty has a twelve month low of $61.27 and a twelve month high of $75.95. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.31.

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.06. Agree Realty had a net margin of 35.30% and a return on equity of 3.88%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Agree Realty will post 3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John Rakolta, Jr. purchased 20,273 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $67.73 per share, with a total value of $1,373,090.29. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Joey Agree purchased 3,670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $67.56 per share, for a total transaction of $247,945.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 30,943 shares of company stock worth $2,074,458 in the last three months. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ADC. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Agree Realty in the second quarter valued at approximately $266,241,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Agree Realty by 11.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,523,655 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $741,813,000 after buying an additional 1,061,045 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Agree Realty by 7.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,127,040 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $925,326,000 after buying an additional 896,061 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Agree Realty by 12.6% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,472,037 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $456,213,000 after buying an additional 726,359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Agree Realty by 68.1% during the second quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,067,363 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $75,238,000 after buying an additional 432,463 shares during the last quarter.

Agree Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on the ownership, development, acquisition, and management of retail properties net leased to national tenants. It specializes in acquiring and developing net leased retail properties for retail tenants. The company was founded by Richard Agree in 1971 and is headquartered in Bloomfield Hills, MI.

