Akoustis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKTS) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Akoustis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKTS) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $16.00.

AKTS has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Akoustis Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Akoustis Technologies from $18.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

AKTS stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Monday, reaching $6.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 998,047 shares, compared to its average volume of 618,286. Akoustis Technologies has a 1 year low of $5.88 and a 1 year high of $19.15. The company has a market capitalization of $322.16 million, a P/E ratio of -6.47 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.92 and its 200-day moving average is $9.10.

Akoustis Technologies (NASDAQ:AKTS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The technology company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.05). Akoustis Technologies had a negative return on equity of 36.49% and a negative net margin of 573.95%. The business had revenue of $1.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.23) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 192.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Akoustis Technologies will post -0.83 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Arthur Geiss sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.47, for a total transaction of $74,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Suzanne B. Rudy sold 12,731 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.11, for a total transaction of $103,248.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 33,869 shares of company stock worth $268,019. Corporate insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Akoustis Technologies by 5.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,764,967 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,613,000 after purchasing an additional 148,965 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Akoustis Technologies by 8.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,256,928 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $24,172,000 after acquiring an additional 178,072 shares during the last quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Akoustis Technologies by 1.7% during the second quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,934,640 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,720,000 after acquiring an additional 32,870 shares during the last quarter. Elemental Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Akoustis Technologies by 0.7% during the third quarter. Elemental Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,791,350 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,187,000 after acquiring an additional 12,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in Akoustis Technologies by 8.7% during the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,250,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,125,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. 47.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Akoustis Technologies

Akoustis Technologies, Inc is a filter solutions company, which engages in the development, design, and manufacture of radio frequency (RF) filter products. It operates through the Foundry Fabrication Services; and RF Filters segments. The Foundry Fabrication Services segment consists of engineering review services and STC-MEMS foundry services.

