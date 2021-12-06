Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the nine ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Akzo Nobel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Akzo Nobel in a report on Friday, October 15th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Akzo Nobel in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Akzo Nobel in a report on Tuesday, October 5th.

AKZOY traded up $0.82 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $36.22. The stock had a trading volume of 81,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,099. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.89. Akzo Nobel has a 1 year low of $33.46 and a 1 year high of $44.14. The stock has a market cap of $20.39 billion, a PE ratio of 21.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st were issued a dividend of $0.7818 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. Akzo Nobel’s payout ratio is 14.53%.

Akzo Nobel Company Profile

Akzo Nobel NV is a holding company that engages in the manufacture and sale of coating and paint products. It operates through the following segments: Decorative Paints and Performance Coatings. The Decorative Paints segment manufactures and supplies a range of interior and exterior decoration and protection products for professional and do-it-yourself markets.

