Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $1.15

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 6th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 1.15 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, January 14th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. This is a boost from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities has increased its dividend by 22.9% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 11 consecutive years. Alexandria Real Estate Equities has a payout ratio of 165.3% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Alexandria Real Estate Equities to earn $8.33 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 53.8%.

NYSE:ARE traded up $3.49 on Monday, reaching $206.10. 689 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 813,157. The company has a current ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Alexandria Real Estate Equities has a 1-year low of $154.37 and a 1-year high of $211.70. The company’s 50 day moving average is $202.29 and its 200-day moving average is $197.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.76.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $547.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $533.52 million. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 6.10% and a net margin of 46.78%. The company’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.83 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Alexandria Real Estate Equities will post 7.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 929,218 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 103,536 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.61% of Alexandria Real Estate Equities worth $169,062,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.27% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ARE shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $205.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Sunday. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $187.00 to $233.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.83.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Company Profile

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc is an urban office real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, development, and redevelopment of life science and technology properties. The firm also provides a space for lease to the life science and technology industries, which are primarily located in AAA urban innovation cluster locations.

