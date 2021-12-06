Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Shares Sold by Cabot Wealth Management Inc.

Cabot Wealth Management Inc. lessened its stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 40.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,636 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 8,666 shares during the quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $1,871,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Camden National Bank grew its position in Alibaba Group by 56.8% in the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 27,238 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,339,000 after purchasing an additional 9,866 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in Alibaba Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $354,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Alibaba Group by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,070 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in Alibaba Group by 53.6% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 705 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Good Life Advisors LLC grew its position in Alibaba Group by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 3,967 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $900,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BABA traded up $8.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $120.08. The stock had a trading volume of 658,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,417,234. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.76. The company has a market cap of $325.53 billion, a PE ratio of 16.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.92. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 12-month low of $108.70 and a 12-month high of $274.29. The company’s 50 day moving average is $155.17 and its 200-day moving average is $180.75.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The specialty retailer reported $11.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $9.74. The business had revenue of $200.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.97 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 15.27% and a return on equity of 12.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.32 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $260.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $220.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $330.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. CLSA decreased their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $273.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $240.00 to $234.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $245.19.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media & Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

