Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Shares Sold by SkyOak Wealth LLC

SkyOak Wealth LLC reduced its stake in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,722 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,292 shares during the period. SkyOak Wealth LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $1,439,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BABA. Camden National Bank raised its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 56.8% during the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 27,238 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,339,000 after purchasing an additional 9,866 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in Alibaba Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $354,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Alibaba Group by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,070 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in Alibaba Group by 53.6% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 705 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Good Life Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Alibaba Group by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 3,967 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $900,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.71% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alibaba Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Benchmark cut their price target on Alibaba Group from $270.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 19th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Alibaba Group from $260.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 19th. Argus cut shares of Alibaba Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $216.20 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $192.00 to $182.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $245.19.

Shares of BABA stock opened at $111.96 on Monday. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 12 month low of $108.70 and a 12 month high of $274.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $303.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $155.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $180.75.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The specialty retailer reported $11.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $9.74. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 15.27% and a return on equity of 12.39%. The firm had revenue of $200.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 29.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.58 EPS for the current year.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media & Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

