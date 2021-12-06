Alien Worlds Price Down 37.4% Over Last Week (TLM)

Alien Worlds (CURRENCY:TLM) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on December 6th. Alien Worlds has a total market cap of $227.10 million and $206.69 million worth of Alien Worlds was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Alien Worlds has traded 37.4% lower against the dollar. One Alien Worlds coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.25 or 0.00000506 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002036 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001618 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.19 or 0.00055328 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,151.05 or 0.08445580 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $29.20 or 0.00059417 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49,195.74 or 1.00091823 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $38.10 or 0.00077516 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002596 BTC.

About Alien Worlds

Alien Worlds’ total supply is 5,189,345,239 coins and its circulating supply is 914,030,370 coins. Alien Worlds’ official Twitter account is @alienworlds

Buying and Selling Alien Worlds

