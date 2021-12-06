Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC) Receives $27.38 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $26.56.

ALHC has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Alignment Healthcare from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Alignment Healthcare from $38.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Alignment Healthcare in a research report on Friday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alignment Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Alignment Healthcare from $36.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 12th.

In other news, insider Dinesh M. Kumar sold 10,000 shares of Alignment Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.08, for a total transaction of $180,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert Thomas Freeman sold 23,000 shares of Alignment Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.38, for a total transaction of $445,740.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,165,067 shares of company stock worth $143,772,529 in the last 90 days.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Alignment Healthcare during the second quarter worth about $34,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Alignment Healthcare by 156.9% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,059 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Alignment Healthcare during the second quarter worth about $48,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Alignment Healthcare during the second quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in Alignment Healthcare during the first quarter worth about $66,000. 79.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Alignment Healthcare stock traded up $0.21 on Wednesday, hitting $14.86. 90,763 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 471,568. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 3.30 and a current ratio of 3.30. Alignment Healthcare has a 12-month low of $13.95 and a 12-month high of $28.59.

Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $293.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $276.31 million. Alignment Healthcare had a negative net margin of 16.15% and a negative return on equity of 68.37%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Alignment Healthcare will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Alignment Healthcare

Alignment Healthcare, Inc provides a consumer-centric platform that delivers customized health care to seniors in the United States. It offers medicare advantage plans and health plan options to its partners and patients with customized care and service; and preferred provider organization offerings.

