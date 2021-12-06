Alimentation Couche-Tard (ATD.B) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE: ATD.B):

11/26/2021 – Alimentation Couche-Tard had its price target lowered by analysts at CIBC from C$59.00 to C$57.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/25/2021 – Alimentation Couche-Tard had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$56.00 to C$53.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/24/2021 – Alimentation Couche-Tard was given a new C$58.00 price target on by analysts at TD Securities. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/17/2021 – Alimentation Couche-Tard had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$65.00 to C$74.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

TSE:ATD.B opened at C$47.51 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of C$50.59 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.31. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$48.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$48.02. Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc has a twelve month low of C$36.03 and a twelve month high of C$52.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.62.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.0875 per share. This represents a $0.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 8th. This is a boost from Alimentation Couche-Tard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. Alimentation Couche-Tard’s payout ratio is 8.37%.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc operates and licenses convenience stores. Its convenience stores sell tobacco products, grocery items, beverages, and fresh food offerings; road transportation fuel; and stationary energy, marine fuel, aviation fuel, and chemicals. The company operates its convenience store and road transportation fuel retailing chain under various banners, including Circle K, Couche-Tard, Holiday, Ingo, Mac's, Re.Store, and Topaz.

