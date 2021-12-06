Alpha Omega Group Inc. Purchases 4,371 Shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT)

Alpha Omega Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT) by 3.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 130,193 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,371 shares during the quarter. VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF accounts for approximately 10.2% of Alpha Omega Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Alpha Omega Group Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF were worth $9,537,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MOAT. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 17,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,248,000 after acquiring an additional 1,441 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 47,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,452,000 after acquiring an additional 4,964 shares during the period. Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. grew its stake in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. now owns 80,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,896,000 after acquiring an additional 5,486 shares during the period. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. grew its stake in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 250,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,329,000 after acquiring an additional 8,522 shares during the period. Finally, StoneX Group Inc. grew its stake in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 30,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,258,000 after acquiring an additional 1,784 shares during the period.

VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF stock traded up $0.75 during trading on Monday, reaching $74.16. The company had a trading volume of 22,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 426,130. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.13. VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF has a 1-year low of $60.32 and a 1-year high of $78.43.

