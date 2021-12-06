Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) is Cabot Wealth Management Inc.’s 8th Largest Position

Cabot Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,102 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up about 2.5% of Cabot Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Cabot Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $18,929,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Texas Capital Bancshares Inc. TX acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth $211,000. Avalon Investment & Advisory boosted its stake in Alphabet by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 1,685 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,223,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,698 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,762,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Asio Capital LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 2,975 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $7,456,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parcion Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 705 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,767,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. 31.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GOOG stock traded down $14.25 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $2,836.16. 23,005 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,275,497. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2,866.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2,736.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.96. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,699.00 and a 12-month high of $3,037.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.88 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. Alphabet had a net margin of 29.52% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The firm had revenue of $65.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $16.40 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 108.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Capitalg 2014 Lp sold 2,542 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.91, for a total value of $96,367.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,802.28, for a total value of $760,456.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 222,929 shares of company stock worth $501,754,830 over the last quarter. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on GOOG shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, October 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $3,400.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,200.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,034.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3,089.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,203.55.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

