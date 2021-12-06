Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Sold by Fulcrum Capital LLC

Fulcrum Capital LLC lowered its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 7.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 729 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 60 shares during the quarter. Fulcrum Capital LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,943,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GOOG. Saban Cheryl acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 450.0% during the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 11 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares during the period. True Link Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Alphabet by 29.4% in the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 22 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 31.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,802.28, for a total value of $760,456.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 48 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,884.25, for a total transaction of $138,444.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 222,929 shares of company stock worth $501,754,830. 12.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of GOOG traded down $12.87 on Monday, reaching $2,837.54. 35,472 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,275,497. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market cap of $1.88 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.42, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2,866.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2,736.29. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,699.00 and a 52-week high of $3,037.00.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 29.52%. The company had revenue of $65.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $16.40 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 108.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on GOOG shares. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,034.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,200.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3,089.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, October 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $3,400.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,203.55.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Article: Call Option

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.