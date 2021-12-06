Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Acquired by Highland Private Wealth Management

Highland Private Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 11.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,610 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for 0.6% of Highland Private Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Highland Private Wealth Management’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $4,305,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital Investment Counsel Inc boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 1,381 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,372,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. New Potomac Partners LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. New Potomac Partners LLC now owns 176 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in Alphabet by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 144 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Element Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 67 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Accel Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 1,165 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,845,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.30% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet stock opened at $2,845.05 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.89 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.35, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2,856.53 and its 200 day moving average is $2,700.87. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,694.00 and a 52-week high of $3,019.33.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. Alphabet had a net margin of 29.52% and a return on equity of 30.22%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $16.40 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 108.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on GOOGL shares. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $3,925.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,325.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,424.00 to $3,530.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,071.00 to $3,090.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,206.38.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

