Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC) Earns Neutral Rating from Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $12.50 price target on the medical technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alphatec from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Alphatec in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. They set a buy rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Alphatec from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $19.22.

ATEC opened at $10.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a current ratio of 3.57. The company has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.52 and a beta of 1.68. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.24. Alphatec has a fifty-two week low of $10.31 and a fifty-two week high of $19.36.

Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical technology company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $62.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.43 million. Alphatec had a negative return on equity of 92.96% and a negative net margin of 61.41%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.18) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Alphatec will post -1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Alphatec news, major shareholder Paul Segal bought 67,496 shares of Alphatec stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.09 per share, for a total transaction of $681,034.64. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director David R. Pelizzon bought 5,425 shares of Alphatec stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.00 per share, with a total value of $70,525.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 152,287 shares of company stock valued at $1,667,476 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 34.38% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Alphatec by 341.1% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,529 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,729 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Alphatec by 17.0% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,397 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in Alphatec in the third quarter valued at $111,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Alphatec by 73.4% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,308 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 3,941 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Alphatec by 27.5% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 9,569 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 2,062 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.19% of the company’s stock.

About Alphatec

Alphatec Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development, and marketing of spinal fusion technology products and solutions for the treatment of spinal disorders. It offers intra-operative information and neuromonitoring technologies, access systems, interbody implants, fixation systems, and various biologics offerings.

