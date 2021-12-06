Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT) Receives $30.57 Average Target Price from Analysts

Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $30.57.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ALT. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Altimmune from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Altimmune from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of Altimmune in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Altimmune from $16.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Altimmune from $14.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th.

ALT stock traded down $0.21 during trading on Monday, hitting $9.27. The stock had a trading volume of 542,220 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,485,046. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.25. Altimmune has a 1-year low of $8.10 and a 1-year high of $24.61. The stock has a market cap of $368.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.73 and a beta of 1.47.

Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.81) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.45). Altimmune had a negative net margin of 2,431.80% and a negative return on equity of 32.83%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.54) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Altimmune will post -2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Altimmune during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in Altimmune during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Altimmune by 2,032.1% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in Altimmune during the 2nd quarter worth $97,000. Finally, Argent Trust Co bought a new position in Altimmune during the 2nd quarter worth $99,000. 76.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Altimmune, Inc is a clinical stage immunotherapeutic biotechnology company. It focuses on the discovery and development of products to stimulate robust and durable immune responses for the prevention and treatment of diseases. The company’s portfolio includes RespirVec and Densigen that targets to stimulate the elements of the human immune system to treat respiratory diseases, chronic infections, and cancer.

