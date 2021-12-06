Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) Earns Positive Rating from Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus reissued their positive rating on shares of Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) in a report issued on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $200.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Ambarella from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Ambarella from $150.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Ambarella from $185.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Ambarella from $115.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Ambarella from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ambarella presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $204.14.

Shares of NASDAQ AMBA opened at $193.52 on Thursday. Ambarella has a 12-month low of $82.59 and a 12-month high of $227.59. The company has a market capitalization of $7.10 billion, a PE ratio of -233.15 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $177.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $132.80.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $92.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.35 million. Ambarella had a negative net margin of 9.78% and a negative return on equity of 6.04%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.49) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ambarella will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Chenming Hu sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $560,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 5.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMBA. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Ambarella by 99.3% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,077,447 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $167,801,000 after acquiring an additional 536,743 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ambarella in the third quarter worth $63,529,000. Polar Capital Holdings Plc acquired a new stake in shares of Ambarella in the third quarter worth $55,713,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Ambarella by 61.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 690,304 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $73,606,000 after purchasing an additional 263,299 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Ambarella by 23.1% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,090,661 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $169,860,000 after purchasing an additional 204,441 shares during the period. 73.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ambarella, Inc engages in the development and sale of video compression, image processing, and computer vision solutions. It offers processors and software that cater to end markets including security cameras, automotive cameras, industrial and robotic applications, and consumer applications. The company was founded by Feng Ming Wang and Leslie D.

