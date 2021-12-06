American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) Stock Rating Upgraded by Evercore ISI

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) was upgraded by Evercore ISI to an “underperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

AAL has been the subject of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of American Airlines Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of American Airlines Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of American Airlines Group from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of American Airlines Group from $21.50 to $20.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.92.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAL opened at $16.62 on Monday. American Airlines Group has a 12 month low of $14.71 and a 12 month high of $26.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.02 and a beta of 1.66. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $19.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.72.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The airline reported ($0.99) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.04) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $9 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.92 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($5.54) earnings per share. American Airlines Group’s revenue was up 183.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that American Airlines Group will post -8.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in American Airlines Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $352,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of American Airlines Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $330,000. Colony Group LLC bought a new position in shares of American Airlines Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,014,000. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 22.9% in the 3rd quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 14,072 shares of the airline’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 2,623 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 41.8% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 21,658 shares of the airline’s stock worth $444,000 after buying an additional 6,389 shares during the last quarter. 53.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

American Airlines Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of a network carrier through its principal wholly-owned mainline operating subsidiary, American. The firm offers air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the following geographical segments: Department of Transportation Domestic; Department of Transportation Latin America; Department of Transportation Atlantic; and Department of Transportation Pacific.

