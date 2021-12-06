American Assets Capital Advisers LLC Sells 25,952 Shares of Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR)

American Assets Capital Advisers LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR) by 14.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 149,923 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,952 shares during the period. Innovative Industrial Properties comprises about 4.1% of American Assets Capital Advisers LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. American Assets Capital Advisers LLC owned about 0.63% of Innovative Industrial Properties worth $34,658,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 0.8% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 6,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,242,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 2.5% during the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in Innovative Industrial Properties by 4.1% in the second quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Innovative Industrial Properties by 4.4% in the second quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC grew its position in Innovative Industrial Properties by 5.3% in the second quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 1,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on IIPR shares. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $256.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $175.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $245.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Innovative Industrial Properties has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $256.25.

Shares of IIPR stock opened at $253.00 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.31 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 80.69 and a current ratio of 80.69. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $256.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $227.94. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $148.87 and a 52 week high of $288.02.

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.04. Innovative Industrial Properties had a net margin of 58.40% and a return on equity of 7.10%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. will post 6.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. This is an increase from Innovative Industrial Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. Innovative Industrial Properties’s payout ratio is presently 138.57%.

In other Innovative Industrial Properties news, Director Scott Shoemaker sold 360 shares of Innovative Industrial Properties stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.00, for a total value of $83,880.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Gary A. Kreitzer sold 2,775 shares of Innovative Industrial Properties stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.24, for a total transaction of $100,566.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 37,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,349,034. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,293 shares of company stock valued at $361,214 in the last ninety days. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Innovative Industrial Properties Profile

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of industrial properties. It operates through the following geographical segments: Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Nevada, New York, North Dakota, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

