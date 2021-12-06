American Assets Capital Advisers LLC Sells 44,933 Shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

American Assets Capital Advisers LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) by 27.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 116,771 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 44,933 shares during the period. Extra Space Storage accounts for approximately 2.3% of American Assets Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. American Assets Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $19,616,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ossiam bought a new position in Extra Space Storage in the 2nd quarter worth about $6,536,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its stake in Extra Space Storage by 207.0% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 37,734 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,182,000 after purchasing an additional 25,443 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new position in Extra Space Storage in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,276,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its stake in Extra Space Storage by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 216,679 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,512,000 after purchasing an additional 21,912 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC boosted its stake in Extra Space Storage by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 52,783 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,865,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.37% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Matthew T. Herrington sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.53, for a total transaction of $81,012.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.81, for a total value of $633,037.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist boosted their target price on Extra Space Storage from $188.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $196.00 target price on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Extra Space Storage from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Extra Space Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $211.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Extra Space Storage from $216.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Extra Space Storage presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $189.38.

Shares of NYSE:EXR opened at $201.48 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $189.46 and a 200 day moving average of $177.24. The company has a market cap of $26.98 billion, a PE ratio of 37.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a 12-month low of $106.56 and a 12-month high of $207.56.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.31). Extra Space Storage had a net margin of 49.09% and a return on equity of 22.72%. The company had revenue of $351.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $338.35 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Extra Space Storage Inc. will post 6.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. Extra Space Storage’s payout ratio is 93.11%.

About Extra Space Storage

Extra Space Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It operates through the following segments: Self-Storage Operations and Tenant Reinsurance. The Self-Storage Operations segment includes rental operations of wholly-owned stores. The Tenant Reinsurance segment includes reinsurance of risks relating to the loss of goods stored by tenants in stores.

