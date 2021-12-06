American Assets Investment Management LLC Buys 15,000 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

American Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 300,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil makes up 2.2% of American Assets Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. American Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $17,646,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in XOM. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in Exxon Mobil in the second quarter valued at about $42,000. tru Independence LLC bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the second quarter worth about $43,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the second quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the second quarter worth approximately $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.66% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on XOM shares. Royal Bank of Canada set a $65.00 target price on Exxon Mobil in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. BNP Paribas cut Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Truist Securities cut Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a $59.00 price objective on Exxon Mobil in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.09.

XOM opened at $61.75 on Monday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12-month low of $40.44 and a 12-month high of $66.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $62.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $261.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.81, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.37.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.02. Exxon Mobil had a positive return on equity of 8.66% and a negative net margin of 2.39%. The company had revenue of $73.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.18) EPS. Exxon Mobil’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 5.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. This is a positive change from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is -253.24%.

In related news, Director Michael J. Angelakis bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $64.00 per share, with a total value of $320,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders bought 5,544 shares of company stock valued at $352,640. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

