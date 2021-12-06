American Assets Investment Management LLC Has $2.24 Million Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

American Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 21.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,000 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the period. American Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $2,237,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Field & Main Bank boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 450 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 688.6% during the 2nd quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 552 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in Comcast in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Comcast by 53.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 862 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.48% of the company’s stock.

CMCSA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Comcast from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Comcast from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Comcast from $68.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Comcast from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Comcast in a research note on Monday, September 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.87.

Comcast stock opened at $52.07 on Monday. Comcast Co. has a fifty-two week low of $48.15 and a fifty-two week high of $61.80. The stock has a market cap of $237.90 billion, a PE ratio of 16.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The cable giant reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.12. Comcast had a net margin of 12.73% and a return on equity of 14.88%. The company had revenue of $30.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 5th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 4th. Comcast’s payout ratio is 32.26%.

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

