American Assets Investment Management LLC Invests $506,000 in Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX)

American Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 641 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $506,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Equinix during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Equinix by 78,505.7% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 27,477 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in Equinix by 95.7% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 45 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Equinix during the second quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Equinix during the second quarter worth about $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.88% of the company’s stock.

EQIX stock opened at $795.00 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 167.16, a PEG ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.36. Equinix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $586.73 and a fifty-two week high of $885.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $794.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $808.78.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.97 by ($4.29). Equinix had a net margin of 6.59% and a return on equity of 6.01%. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $6.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Equinix, Inc. will post 24.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $2.87 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $11.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Equinix’s payout ratio is 241.68%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Equinix from $920.00 to $880.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Equinix from $879.00 to $939.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Equinix from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Equinix from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $880.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Equinix from $875.00 to $900.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $886.12.

In other news, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 1,449 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $872.80, for a total value of $1,264,687.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 143 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $783.00, for a total value of $111,969.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 2,667 shares of company stock worth $2,236,516. Insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

About Equinix

Equinix, Inc engages in the provision of collocation space and develops data centre solutions. The firm offers secure key management, consulting, network virtualization, customer support, and managed services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa and Asia-Pacific.

