American Assets Investment Management LLC Makes New $236,000 Investment in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

American Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 1,882 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PLD. Veracity Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Prologis by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 2,073 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Essex Savings Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Prologis by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 3,121 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Intrua Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Prologis by 1.5% in the second quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 5,354 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $690,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Harrington Investments INC lifted its holdings in Prologis by 0.5% in the second quarter. Harrington Investments INC now owns 14,697 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,757,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Finally, StoneX Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Prologis by 4.6% in the third quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 1,823 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.23% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director William D. Zollars sold 1,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.20, for a total transaction of $201,756.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Hamid R. Moghadam sold 305,645 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.24, for a total transaction of $44,086,234.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 321,380 shares of company stock valued at $46,364,298 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. BTIG Research upped their price objective on Prologis from $146.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Prologis from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Truist boosted their target price on Prologis from $137.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Prologis from $138.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Prologis from $159.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Prologis has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.73.

NYSE PLD opened at $154.66 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.41. Prologis, Inc. has a 1 year low of $93.08 and a 1 year high of $157.51. The company has a market capitalization of $114.34 billion, a PE ratio of 58.36, a P/E/G ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a fifty day moving average of $142.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $132.57.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.06). Prologis had a net margin of 42.95% and a return on equity of 5.42%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Prologis, Inc. will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 13th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 95.09%.

About Prologis

Prologis, Inc engages in the provision of real estate investment trust services. It operates through Real Estate Operations and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate Operations segment represents the ownership and development of logistics properties and also includes rental revenues, recoveries and expenses recognized from its consolidated properties.

