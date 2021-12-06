American National Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAT) Shares Sold by Exchange Traded Concepts LLC

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC reduced its position in American National Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAT) by 25.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,522 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 878 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in American National Group were worth $477,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in American National Group by 24.2% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 4,197 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $453,000 after buying an additional 818 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in American National Group by 95.3% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,891 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $578,000 after buying an additional 1,899 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in American National Group by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 10,320 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,533,000 after buying an additional 1,777 shares in the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP purchased a new stake in American National Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $683,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in American National Group by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 49,437 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,344,000 after buying an additional 8,343 shares in the last quarter. 93.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ ANAT opened at $189.50 on Monday. American National Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $84.78 and a twelve month high of $195.89. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $189.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $175.56.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd.

About American National Group

American National Group, Inc operates as an insurance company. It engages in the provision of life insurance, annuities, health insurance, credit insurance, pension products and property, and casualty insurance for personal lines, agribusiness, and commercial exposures. The company was founded in 1905 and is headquartered in Galveston, TX.

