American Superconductor Co. (NASDAQ:AMSC) Short Interest Update

American Superconductor Co. (NASDAQ:AMSC) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,270,000 shares, a drop of 19.6% from the October 31st total of 1,580,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 277,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.6 days. Approximately 6.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on AMSC shares. TheStreet lowered shares of American Superconductor from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of American Superconductor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th.

Get American Superconductor alerts:

Shares of American Superconductor stock opened at $11.26 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.84. The company has a market cap of $319.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.73 and a beta of 1.17. American Superconductor has a 1 year low of $11.08 and a 1 year high of $31.78.

American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The technology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $27.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.90 million. American Superconductor had a negative return on equity of 17.64% and a negative net margin of 25.87%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.16) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that American Superconductor will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Daniel P. Mcgahn sold 7,241 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.96, for a total transaction of $137,289.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO John W. Kosiba, Jr. sold 3,766 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.95, for a total transaction of $71,365.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in American Superconductor during the second quarter worth $31,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in American Superconductor by 10.1% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,279,400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $22,249,000 after buying an additional 117,700 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of American Superconductor by 30.9% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,304,790 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,080,000 after purchasing an additional 544,501 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Superconductor in the 1st quarter valued at $214,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of American Superconductor by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 329,609 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,732,000 after purchasing an additional 5,622 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.11% of the company’s stock.

About American Superconductor

American Superconductor Corp. engages in provision of megawatt-scale power solutions, which improve the performance of the power grid and lower the cost of wind power. It operates through Grid and Wind segments. The Grid segment enables electric utilities and renewable energy project developers to connect, transmit, and distribute power with efficiency, reliability, security, and affordability.

Featured Article: What is the G-20?



Receive News & Ratings for American Superconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Superconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.