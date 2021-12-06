American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) Shares Sold by Arkadios Wealth Advisors

Arkadios Wealth Advisors lessened its stake in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) by 6.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,688 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 112 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in American Water Works were worth $285,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of American Water Works in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in American Water Works during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in American Water Works during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in American Water Works during the third quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in American Water Works during the second quarter worth about $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AWK opened at $171.63 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $171.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $169.98. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $131.01 and a 52 week high of $189.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.86, a PEG ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.53. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. American Water Works had a net margin of 19.55% and a return on equity of 11.48%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.46 earnings per share. Analysts predict that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were issued a $0.6025 dividend. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.38%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $178.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of American Water Works from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $171.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. HSBC lowered shares of American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $181.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. US Capital Advisors lowered shares of American Water Works from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $191.00 to $177.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $181.00.

In related news, VP Melissa K. Wikle sold 2,362 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.03, for a total transaction of $406,334.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Cheryl Norton sold 3,538 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.11, for a total transaction of $608,925.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,559 shares of company stock valued at $6,506,950 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

American Water Works Company Profile

American Water Works Co, Inc engages in the provision of complementary water and wastewater services. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Businesses; Market-Based Businesses; and Other. The Regulated Businesses segment provides water and wastewater services to customers. The Market-Based Businesses segment is responsible for Military Services Group, Contract Operations Group, Homeowner Services Group, and Keystone Operations.

