America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT) Shares Gap Up to $104.78

America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $104.78, but opened at $109.78. America’s Car-Mart shares last traded at $109.66, with a volume of 7 shares traded.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CRMT shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded America’s Car-Mart from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. TheStreet downgraded America’s Car-Mart from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th.

The stock has a market cap of $714.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $116.78.

America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported $3.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.13. America’s Car-Mart had a net margin of 10.34% and a return on equity of 27.31%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.05 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that America’s Car-Mart, Inc. will post 12.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in America’s Car-Mart in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in America’s Car-Mart by 27.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Platform Technology Partners grew its holdings in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 1,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of America’s Car-Mart during the 3rd quarter worth $215,000. Finally, Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of America’s Car-Mart during the 3rd quarter worth $225,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.67% of the company’s stock.

America’s Car-Mart Company Profile (NASDAQ:CRMT)

America’s Car-Mart, Inc engages in the sale of older model used vehicles and the provision of financing for its customers in the United States. It operates dealerships in the South-Central United States. The company was founded by Bill Fleeman in 1981 and is headquartered in Rogers, AR.

