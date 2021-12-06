AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) Plans $0.20 Quarterly Dividend

AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, November 5th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share by the technology company on Friday, December 24th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 7th.

AMETEK has increased its dividend by 100.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years. AMETEK has a dividend payout ratio of 14.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect AMETEK to earn $5.36 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 14.9%.

Shares of AMETEK stock opened at $139.14 on Monday. AMETEK has a one year low of $106.96 and a one year high of $143.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $133.93 and its 200 day moving average is $134.48. The stock has a market cap of $32.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.26.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.08. AMETEK had a return on equity of 17.01% and a net margin of 17.73%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. Analysts predict that AMETEK will post 4.79 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 5,160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.28, for a total transaction of $682,564.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.29, for a total value of $208,935.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 162,762 shares of company stock valued at $22,720,781. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on AME shares. Zacks Investment Research raised AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $148.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on AMETEK from $160.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on AMETEK from $154.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on AMETEK in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.75.

AMETEK, Inc engages in the manufacture of electronic instruments and electromechanical devices. It operates through the following two segments: Electronic Instruments and Electromechanical. The Electronic Instruments segment designs and manufactures advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power and industrial markets.

