Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Shares Acquired by Kestra Advisory Services LLC

Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 443.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 49,648 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 40,517 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $8,315,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Asset Dedication LLC raised its stake in Analog Devices by 184.5% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 165 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in Analog Devices in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Analog Devices in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the 3rd quarter worth $52,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 71.4% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 336 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. 99.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.09, for a total transaction of $1,680,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Bruce R. Evans bought 8,001 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $164.98 per share, for a total transaction of $1,320,004.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,636 shares of company stock valued at $6,940,012 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ADI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Analog Devices from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Analog Devices from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Analog Devices from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Thursday, November 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Analog Devices from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $198.17.

Shares of Analog Devices stock opened at $180.79 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $176.97 and a 200 day moving average of $170.37. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $139.21 and a 12 month high of $191.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.51.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.31 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 13.92% and a net margin of 19.00%. Analog Devices’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.44 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 7.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Analog Devices declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 25th that authorizes the company to repurchase $8.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to purchase up to 13.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is presently 74.80%.

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

