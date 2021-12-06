Analysts Anticipate AvidXchange Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:AVDX) to Announce -$0.41 EPS

Equities analysts expect AvidXchange Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:AVDX) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.41) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for AvidXchange’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.18) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.63). The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AvidXchange will report full-year earnings of ($0.83) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.85) to ($0.80). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($1.17) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.72) to ($0.62). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for AvidXchange.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of AvidXchange in a report on Monday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of AvidXchange in a report on Monday, November 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of AvidXchange in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of AvidXchange in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on shares of AvidXchange in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of 30.50.

NASDAQ:AVDX traded up 0.14 on Monday, hitting 17.84. 685,403 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,288,597. AvidXchange has a 52 week low of 16.90 and a 52 week high of 27.43.

AvidXchange Company Profile

AvidXchange Holdings Inc is a provider of accounts payable automation software and payment solutions for middle market businesses and suppliers. The company’s software-as-a-service-based, end-to-end software and payment platform digitizes and automates the AP workflows for businesses and supplier. AvidXchange Holdings Inc is based in CHARLOTTE, N.C.

