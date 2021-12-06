Analysts Anticipate CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFB) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $46.15 Million

Analysts expect that CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFB) will report $46.15 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for CrossFirst Bankshares’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $45.90 million and the highest is $46.40 million. CrossFirst Bankshares reported sales of $44.49 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 3.7%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that CrossFirst Bankshares will report full-year sales of $181.37 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $180.00 million to $183.61 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $188.74 million, with estimates ranging from $185.10 million to $193.90 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for CrossFirst Bankshares.

Get CrossFirst Bankshares alerts:

CrossFirst Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFB) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 17th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $40.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.22 million. CrossFirst Bankshares had a net margin of 27.62% and a return on equity of 8.92%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.15 EPS.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of CrossFirst Bankshares from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of CrossFirst Bankshares from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CrossFirst Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 21st.

In other CrossFirst Bankshares news, insider David L. O’toole sold 7,547 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.50, for a total value of $109,431.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Benjamin R. Clouse bought 7,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.49 per share, for a total transaction of $107,226.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 13,770 shares of company stock worth $197,790. 9.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in CrossFirst Bankshares during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares by 107.7% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 3,339 shares in the last quarter. Summit Global Investments acquired a new stake in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares during the 3rd quarter worth about $140,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in CrossFirst Bankshares by 76,228.6% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 10,672 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in CrossFirst Bankshares during the first quarter worth approximately $182,000. 47.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ CFB traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.76. 2,957 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 107,087. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market cap of $751.56 million, a P/E ratio of 13.34 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.92. CrossFirst Bankshares has a one year low of $9.49 and a one year high of $15.67.

About CrossFirst Bankshares

CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CrossFirst Bank that provides various banking and financial services to businesses, business owners, professionals, and its personal networks. The company offers commercial real estate, construction and development, 1-4 family real estate, commercial, energy, and consumer loans.

Featured Story: Net Margin – Understanding the Different Kinds of Profit

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CrossFirst Bankshares (CFB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CrossFirst Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrossFirst Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.