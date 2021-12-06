Analysts Anticipate Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC) Will Post Earnings of $1.62 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC) will announce earnings of $1.62 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Flagstar Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.33 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.86. Flagstar Bancorp posted earnings of $2.83 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 42.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Flagstar Bancorp will report full year earnings of $10.73 per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $6.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.00 to $6.48. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Flagstar Bancorp.

Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The savings and loans company reported $2.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $1.09. The company had revenue of $461.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $179.93 million. Flagstar Bancorp had a net margin of 30.01% and a return on equity of 26.10%. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.88 earnings per share.

NYSE FBC opened at $46.83 on Monday. Flagstar Bancorp has a 12-month low of $35.85 and a 12-month high of $56.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a PE ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.07.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 16th. Investors of record on Saturday, November 6th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. Flagstar Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2.14%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in Flagstar Bancorp by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 47,892 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $2,643,000 after purchasing an additional 3,358 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Flagstar Bancorp by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 662,235 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $33,629,000 after purchasing an additional 28,423 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in Flagstar Bancorp by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 13,800 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $701,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Flagstar Bancorp by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,745 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Flagstar Bancorp by 150.4% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 56,066 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $2,847,000 after acquiring an additional 33,674 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.02% of the company’s stock.

About Flagstar Bancorp

Flagstar Bancorp, Incis a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Mortgage Originations, Mortgage Servicing, and Other. The Community Banking segment offers loans, deposits, checking and savings accounts, consumer and commercial loans, treasury management, equipment leasing, and capital markets services.

