Analysts Anticipate Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) Will Post Earnings of $1.37 Per Share

Posted by on Dec 6th, 2021

Brokerages expect Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) to post $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Korn Ferry’s earnings. Korn Ferry posted earnings of $0.54 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 153.7%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, December 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Korn Ferry will report full-year earnings of $5.20 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.06 to $5.34. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $5.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.86 to $5.24. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Korn Ferry.

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The business services provider reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $585.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $540.52 million. Korn Ferry had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 16.76%. Korn Ferry’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.19) EPS.

KFY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Korn Ferry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Korn Ferry in a research note on Sunday, October 24th.

Shares of Korn Ferry stock traded up $3.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $74.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,921 shares, compared to its average volume of 278,868. Korn Ferry has a one year low of $39.43 and a one year high of $84.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.34. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.92. The stock has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a PE ratio of 18.29 and a beta of 1.51.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 22nd. Korn Ferry’s payout ratio is 11.91%.

In related news, CEO Gary D. Burnison sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.70, for a total value of $757,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,259,500 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KFY. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Korn Ferry by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 364 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in Korn Ferry in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Korn Ferry by 90.9% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 527 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in Korn Ferry in the 2nd quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Korn Ferry by 59.5% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,525 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. 92.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Korn Ferry Company Profile

Korn Ferry operates as a global organizational consulting firm, which engages in synchronizing its clients strategy, operations and talent to drive superior business performance. It operates through the following segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search North America, Executive Search EMEA, Executive Search Asia Pacific, Executive Search Latin America, and RPO & Professional Search.

Further Reading: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Korn Ferry (KFY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY)

Receive News & Ratings for Korn Ferry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Korn Ferry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.