Analysts Anticipate Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) Will Post Earnings of $1.37 Per Share

Brokerages expect Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) to post $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Korn Ferry’s earnings. Korn Ferry posted earnings of $0.54 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 153.7%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, December 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Korn Ferry will report full-year earnings of $5.20 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.06 to $5.34. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $5.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.86 to $5.24. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Korn Ferry.

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The business services provider reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $585.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $540.52 million. Korn Ferry had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 16.76%. Korn Ferry’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.19) EPS.

KFY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Korn Ferry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Korn Ferry in a research note on Sunday, October 24th.

Shares of Korn Ferry stock traded up $3.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $74.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,921 shares, compared to its average volume of 278,868. Korn Ferry has a one year low of $39.43 and a one year high of $84.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.34. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.92. The stock has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a PE ratio of 18.29 and a beta of 1.51.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 22nd. Korn Ferry’s payout ratio is 11.91%.

In related news, CEO Gary D. Burnison sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.70, for a total value of $757,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,259,500 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KFY. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Korn Ferry by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 364 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in Korn Ferry in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Korn Ferry by 90.9% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 527 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in Korn Ferry in the 2nd quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Korn Ferry by 59.5% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,525 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. 92.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Korn Ferry Company Profile

Korn Ferry operates as a global organizational consulting firm, which engages in synchronizing its clients strategy, operations and talent to drive superior business performance. It operates through the following segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search North America, Executive Search EMEA, Executive Search Asia Pacific, Executive Search Latin America, and RPO & Professional Search.

