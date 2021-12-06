Analysts Anticipate Shore Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHBI) Will Announce Earnings of $0.39 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Shore Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHBI) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.39 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Shore Bancshares’ earnings. Shore Bancshares reported earnings per share of $0.32 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.9%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Shore Bancshares will report full-year earnings of $1.46 per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.54 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Shore Bancshares.

Shore Bancshares (NASDAQ:SHBI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The bank reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $18.53 million during the quarter. Shore Bancshares had a net margin of 22.14% and a return on equity of 8.60%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SHBI. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Shore Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Shore Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, November 4th.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Shore Bancshares by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 105,370 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,868,000 after acquiring an additional 1,766 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Shore Bancshares by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 91,623 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,624,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Shore Bancshares by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 97,817 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,639,000 after buying an additional 2,263 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Shore Bancshares by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 71,006 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,259,000 after buying an additional 2,581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Shore Bancshares by 37.8% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,976 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 3,008 shares in the last quarter. 72.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SHBI traded down $0.11 during trading on Monday, hitting $19.90. The company had a trading volume of 373 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,442. The company has a market cap of $394.22 million, a P/E ratio of 14.32 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $18.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Shore Bancshares has a 1-year low of $12.99 and a 1-year high of $23.19.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. Shore Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.53%.

About Shore Bancshares

Shore Bancshares, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking products and services to individuals and businesses. Its services include checking accounts, various savings programs, mortgage loans, home improvement loans, installment and other personal loans, credit cards, personal lines of credit, automobile and other consumer financing, safe deposit boxes, debit cards, 24-hour telephone banking, internet banking, mobile banking, and 24-hour automatic teller machine services.

